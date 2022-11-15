news:-europol-raids-see-59-arrests-across-europe-in-e-commerce-fraud

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Nearly 60 fraudsters across Europe have been arrested for using stolen credit card numbers to purchase luxury items.

The month-long operation saw officials from the Merchant Risk Council and Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre arrest 59 scammers as part of the 2022 e-Commerce Action.

