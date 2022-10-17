By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
The former Central Bank Governor of Ukraine, who resigned just two days ago, has reportedly fled the country.
His departure comes after anti-corruption investigators served a “notice of suspicion” at the bank’s headquarters for a senior official with a similar career description, reports the Financial Times.
The post NEWS: Ex-Central Bank Governor of Ukraine allegedly flees country after ‘notice of suspicion’ filed appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “NEWS: Ex-Central Bank Governor of Ukraine allegedly flees country after ‘notice of suspicion’ filed”