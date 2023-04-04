By Joern Poltz

Germany’s accounting watchdog on Monday handed the 2016-2018 auditor of Wirecard, named in the company’s annual reports as EY, a 500,000 euro fine ($541,650.00) and banned it from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years.

EY said in an email that it had been informed by watchdog APAS that an investigation into the company had been completed, but that it had not been briefed on the details of the decision.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: EY fined, banned from public audits in Germany for two years over its role in Wirecard scandal appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano