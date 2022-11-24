By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The fallout from Tuesday’s Court of Justice of the European Union’s landmark decision on public beneficial ownership databases has continued.

Some EU nations have now begun taking down such registers, following the ruling which sent shockwaves through the AFC community.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Fallout from ECJ decision continues as some EU nations take down public beneficial ownership registers appeared first on AML Intelligence.

pappa2200