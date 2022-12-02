news:-fatf-says-ocgs-are-‘fuelling’-a-synthetic-opioid-crisis-as-north-america-battles-fentanyl-crisis

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Organised crime groups are “fuelling” a synthetic opioid crisis, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in the past ten years, according to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In its latest report on ‘Money Laundering from Fentanyl and Synthetic Opioids’, the global watchdog examines the link between the synthetic opioid crisis that has engulfed North America, and the laundering of illicit funds.

