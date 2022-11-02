news:-fca-prosecutes-five-individuals-linked-to-‘all-or-nothing’-investment-scheme

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has prosecuted five individuals for their alleged involvement in an ‘all-or-nothing’ investment scheme.
Following the investigation, two prosecutions for alleged investment fraud will now be heard as a single trial of four defendants at Southwark Crown Court next year.
