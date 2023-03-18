FINANCIAL HUBS Dubai and Gibraltar have been added to the EU’s designation of high risk third countries. The European Commission made the official designations on March 16. The announcement will be not be a surprise and follows the greylisting of the United Arab Emirates and Gibralator earlier by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Financial hubs Dubai and Gibraltar added to EU’s list of ‘high risk third countries’ with strategic AML weakness appeared first on AML Intelligence.

valipomponi