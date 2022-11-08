news:-fincen-examines-inclusion-of-investment-advisors-under-aml-regulations

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has reportedly revived plans to include more than 11,000 investment advisors across the US under AML regulations.
FinCEN first published a proposed rule on the inclusion of investment advisors into the definition of financial institutions back in 2015.
