NEWS: Fintechs prepare for rise in financial crime due to global economic downturn – survey

by Vito Califano
18 Gennaio 2023
By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

A SURVEY of 800 C-suite and senior compliance decision-makers shows fintech and digital banks expect the global economic downturn to drive a rise in financial crime.

The survey for ComplyAdvantage found that two-thirds (65%) surveyed predicted a rise in financial crime and despite pressure on bottom lines 56% are hiring more compliance personnel.

