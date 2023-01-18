NEWS: Fintechs prepare for rise in financial crime due to global economic downturn – survey

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

A SURVEY of 800 C-suite and senior compliance decision-makers shows fintech and digital banks expect the global economic downturn to drive a rise in financial crime.

The survey for ComplyAdvantage found that two-thirds (65%) surveyed predicted a rise in financial crime and despite pressure on bottom lines 56% are hiring more compliance personnel.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

