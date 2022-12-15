news:-former-ceo-of-ftx,-sam-bankman-fried-charged-with-‘orchestrating-a-scheme-to-defraud-equity-investors’-by-us-sec

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the former CEO and Co-Founder of crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried with “orchestrating a scheme to defraud equity investors”.

In a statement, the SEC said that the firm had raised more than $1.8BN from equity investors, including approximately $1.1BN from 90 US-based investors since May 2019.

Vittorio Ferla