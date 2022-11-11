news:-former-chief-auditor-at-vatican-turns-‘epistle-blower,’-claims-he-was-fired-for-digging-up-too-much-dirt-at-holy-see

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
The former Chief Auditor of the Vatican has been dubbed the so-called ‘Epistle-blower’ after revelations of financial irregularities at the Holy See.
Libeor Milone and his deputy have now launched a €9.3M legal action against the Holy See, following their dismissal in 2017.
