NEWS: Former Danske Bank CEO cleared by Danish court in $322M (€320M) investor lawsuit

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The former CEO of Danske Bank, Thomas Borgen, has been cleared by a Danish court in a $322M (€320M) investor lawsuit linked to Danske’s involvement in a multi-billion dollar money laundering scandal.

It was alleged that Mr Borgen failed to disclose information about suspicious payments moved through Danske Bank’s former Estonian branch, leading to a lawsuit from 155 institutional investors demanding KR2.4BN (€323M) from him, Reuters reports.

