news:-ftx-ceo-reportedly-blaming-ex-girlfriend-for-collapse-and-loss-of-$32bn

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried has blamed his ex-girlfriend for the demise of the company.

In a Twitter direct message with Vox American news reporter Kelsey Piper, he said that his ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison’s company, Alameda, was responsible for gambling and losing his company’s money.

Vittorio Rienzo