news:-german-online-bank-n26,-which-was-cited-for-aml-lapses,-to-expand-crypto-trading

By Tom Sims and Marta Oros
German online bank N26 said on Tuesday that it would expand the list of countries where its customers may trade cryptocurrencies to include those in Germany and Switzerland.
In addition, N26 said it would provide the service for customers in Belgium, Portugal and Ireland.
