By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

A senior executive at Goldman Sachs received over $12M (€11.5M) from her former employer over sexist workplace complaints.

The investment giant settled the multi-million-dollar fee with the former partner in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Goldman Sachs paid out over $12M (€11.5M) over sexist workplace complaints appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Ufficio Stampa