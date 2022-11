By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Guernsey’s new anti-financial crime bureau has been enshrined into law, it’s been announced.

New regulations just published have copper fastened the establishment of the Office of the Director of the Economic and Financial Crime Bureau (EFCB).

