NEWS: Hong Kong Customs arrest nine in record HK$6BN (€708M) money laundering inquiry

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Chinese customs officials have arrested nine people in the biggest money-laundering case in the customs’ 114-year history, including a housewife who allegedly ran the criminal syndicate using dozens of bank accounts to launder HK$6BN (€708M).

The woman was detained following the raid on a Hung Hom flat on January 5, The South China Morning Post said on Wednesday.

