Malta’s Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) has fined HSBC Malta €82K for violating anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

The anti-money laundering unit revealed the bank failed to sufficiently document the reason behind a €2M transaction by a customer, according to The Times of Malta.

