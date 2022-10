By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

A subsidiary of Dutch banking giant ING is being investigated for alleged money laundering.

ING’s subsidiary, Payvision’s office in Amsterdam was raided by the Fiscal Information and Investigation service (FIOD) in May.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: ING subsidiary investigated over money laundering claims appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Rienzo