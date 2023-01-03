NEWS: Invoice re-direct fraud in Germany, Belgium and Denmark leads to money laundering convictions for two money mules in Ireland

by Vito Califano
3 Gennaio 2023
AN INTERNATIONAL police investigation into invoice redirection fraud has led conviction of two men for their roles in the money laundering more than €160,000. Police said the probe involved fraudulent international payments from accounts in Germany, Belgium and Denmark. Police made a break in the case when they discovered a suspect was using an IP…

