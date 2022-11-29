By AMLi Correspondents NEW ITALIAN right-wing PM Giorgia Meloni wants shoppers to use cash in more transactions – bucking a global trend towards electronic currency. Meloni dismissed card payments as “private money,” urging consumers to ditch tapping in favour of paper money purchases. Meloni has claimed there is no link between cash payments and tax…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Italian PM tells shoppers ‘cash is king’ just as Brussels AML plans aim to make paper money transactions less attractive appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Ferla