NEWS: KPMG hit with $1.5M fine (€1.54M) by Dubai Financial Services Authority over audit failings

by Vito Califano
3 Novembre 2022
Comments 0
news:-kpmg-hit-with-$15m-fine-(e1.54m)-by-dubai-financial-services-authority-over-audit-failings


By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Global audit heavyweight KPMG has been hit with a $1.5M fine (€1.54M) by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), marking the largest ever fine imposed on an auditor by the watchdog. 

In a statement, the DFSA revealed KPMG had been fined due to failings in its audit of Abraaj Capital Limited (ACLD). The DFSA also fined KPMG’s audit partner $500,000 (€513,000).

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: KPMG hit with $1.5M fine (€1.54M) by Dubai Financial Services Authority over audit failings appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “NEWS: KPMG hit with $1.5M fine (€1.54M) by Dubai Financial Services Authority over audit failings

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: