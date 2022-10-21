news:-malta-bounces-back-after-fatf-de-listing;-survey-shows-nation’s-attractiveness-for-business-soars

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Malta’s attractiveness for foreign direct investment has soared following FATF’s decision to remove the EU’s smallest nation from its “grey-list” earlier this year.

A new survey conducted by EY showed that 58% of companies say Malta is currently attractive for business, marking a significant 21% increase on 2021 levels.

