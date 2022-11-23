news:-maltese-finance-minister-praises-fiau-for-fincrime-efforts

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
Malta’s finance minister has praised the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) for bringing a number of FinCrime cases to court.
Speaking at the launch of the anti-money laundering unit’s four-year strategy, Clyde Caruana described the unit as one that delivers results, reports The Times of Malta.
