By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

MONEY LAUNDERING and terrorist financing risks in the proposed European digital euro must be addressed in a “constructive spirit,” EU Financial Services Commissioner, Mairead McGuinness said.

Ms McGuinness said a proposed digital euro needs to provide “real value for citizens” and address Europe’s “broader economic needs”, if it’s to be a success.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Money laundering risks in digital euro must be addressed in a ‘constructive’ way, says EU financial services Commissioner appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano