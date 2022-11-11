news:-money-laundering-risks-in-digital-euro-must-be-addressed-in-a-‘constructive’-way,-says-eu-financial-services-commissioner

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
MONEY LAUNDERING and terrorist financing risks in the proposed European digital euro must be addressed in a “constructive spirit,” EU Financial Services Commissioner, Mairead McGuinness said.
Ms McGuinness said a proposed digital euro needs to provide “real value for citizens” and address Europe’s “broader economic needs”, if it’s to be a success.
