news:-moneyval’s-nebyvaev-switches-roles-in-council-of-europe;-livia-stoica-becht-becomes-new-executive-secretary

MONEYVAL’s executive secretary Igor Nebyvaev has moved to a new position in the Council of Europe, it’s been revealed. It follows claims in a German tabloid around his father’s alleged connections with Russian intelligence. FATF’s decision to suspend Russia’s membership of the agency also made it harded for a Russian to hold down the MONEYVAL…

