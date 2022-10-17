MONDO

NEWS: N26 reports increased losses for 2021 amidst onboarding cap & compliance issues

by Vittorio Rienzo
17 Ottobre 2022
Comments 0
news:-n26-reports-increased-losses-for-2021-amidst-onboarding-cap-&-compliance-issues


By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Online bank N26 has reported further losses in 2021, marking a significant loss increase compared to its 2020 figures. 

The German-headquartered bank reported its losses had increased to €172M in 2021, increasing from €151M reported in 2020, whilst onboarding one million customers compared to two million in 2020, reports Euronews. 

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: N26 reports increased losses for 2021 amidst onboarding cap & compliance issues appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “NEWS: N26 reports increased losses for 2021 amidst onboarding cap & compliance issues

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: