news:-n26-reports-increased-losses-for-2021-amidst-onboarding-cap-&-compliance-issues

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

Online bank N26 has reported further losses in 2021, marking a significant loss increase compared to its 2020 figures.

The German-headquartered bank reported its losses had increased to €172M in 2021, increasing from €151M reported in 2020, whilst onboarding one million customers compared to two million in 2020, reports Euronews.

