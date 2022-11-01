By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

An Australian state government has abandoned plans to implement cashless gaming cards in clubs despite the recent publication of a “damning” New South Wales (NSW) Crime Commission’s report.

Members of the NSW Parliament supported a proposal to amend the government’s registered clubs bill to make gaming cards mandatory for cashless transactions.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: NSW abandons plans to make cashless cards manatory in clubs despite ‘damning’ Commission report appeared first on AML Intelligence.

valipomponi