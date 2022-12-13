news:-proposed-enablers-act-blocked-by-us-senate

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The United States (US) Senate has blocked a bill to curb financial crime and corruption, in a setback to what lawmakers have called the country’s most significant anti-money laundering (AML) reform in 20 years.
The proposed Enablers Act, would have meant that trust companies, lawyers, art dealers would be required for the first time to investigate their clients, as well as the source of money and assets, according to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
