news:-rabobank-accused-of-due-diligence-breaches-and-ordered-to-fix-practices-or-face-‘punitive’-procedure

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The Dutch government has launched an investigation into Rabobank (RABO.UL) for alleged money laundering violations.
Public prosecutors in the Netherlands are investigating the Dutch cooperative bank for suspected violations of national money laundering laws, according to Reuters.
