European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová the risk that machines mimic or even worsen human prejudice and racism must be taken seriously. “We have some immediate challenges” when it comes to AI, Ms Jourová said. The Values and Transaparency Commisioner said AI “can perpetuate or even stimulate racial bias if data to train algorithms does…
The post NEWS: Risk that AI can mimic or even worsen human prejudice, warns European Commissioner appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “NEWS: Risk that AI can mimic or even worsen human prejudice, warns European Commissioner”