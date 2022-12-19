news:-seneca-unveils-industry-leading,-flexible-delivery-aml-governance-course

By AML Intelligence Correspondent

SENECA, one of Canada’s leading postsecondary institutions has unveiled its AML Governance executive certificate.

Offered through flexible delivery, this course is designed for leaders and managers in the AML and Compliance space, who want to enhance and develop their skills and executive presence.

Learners will be taught by expert faculty and guest speakers working in the industry and will also gain hands-on experience in the sector.

Courses are scheduled for Wednesday evenings, allowing students to continue to work full time.

The program includes three six-week courses and will run from January 25 to May 24, 2023.

The program includes three key courses:

Course One: Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Program Governance

Course Two: Know Your Customer (KYC) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) Program Governance

Course Three: AML Program Operations: Transactions Monitoring, Investigations & Reporting

Course One will cover the key components of AML governance and oversight, including the responsibilities of the compliance team, sanction policy implementation and management and board reporting.

Course Two will include a review of KYC and CDD regulatory landscapes in Canada, the U.S., and the EU. Topics include risk appetite frameworks, policies and quality assurance, sanction governance, due diligence, and ongoing monitoring.

Finally, Course Three will teach leaners about transaction monitoring and regulatory reporting landscapes across multiple jurisdictions. Topics include sanction screening tools, risk coverage assessments and optimization strategies.

The program will also include several guest lectures from industry experts and leaders in AML and FinCrime including Chief Compliance Officers and Chief Risk Officers.

The AML Governance program will be delivered by Ramzi Bou Hamdan, who is an associate partner at one of the Big Four accounting firms leading the FinCrime/AML consulting practice in Canada. Mr Hamdan has 16 years of experience in advisory services and financial crimes, specializing in anti-money laundering, fraud, assurance and strategy and transformation services.

More details on the course here: https://www.senecacollege.ca/school/part-time-studies/centre-for-executive-professional-learning/executive-certificates/antimoney-laundering-governance.html

