By STEPHEN RAE for AML Intelligence SINGAPORE is set to launch a “first of its kind” AML data sharing platform for banks that will be operational next year. The authority has already signed up six major banks – DBS, OCBC, UOB, SCB, Citibank and HSBC – for the exchange, which it says is the first…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Singapore set to launch ‘first of its kind’ AML data sharing platform for banks; six major lenders have signed up to join ‘Cosmic’ appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Ufficio Stampa