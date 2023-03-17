DEUTSCHE Bank’s ceo Christian Sewing and his top team took a £1M hit to their annual bonus when the supervisory board issued a rare rebuke over delays in improving internal controls Deutsche is in the crosshairs German regulator BaFin over sluggish implementation of required AML reforms. The bank’s annual report released today (Friday) says the…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Sluggish implementation of AML reforms at Deutsche Bank leaves C-Suite top 10 with €1M hit to bonuses appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Mata