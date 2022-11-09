NEWS: Social Media influencer ‘Hushpuppi’ sentenced to over 11 years for conspiring to launder ‘tens of millions of dollars’

by Vito Califano
9 Novembre 2022
By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

A Los Angeles Court has sentenced a former social media influencer to more than 11 years in federal prison on Monday for laundering “tens of millions of dollars” through a series of online scams.  

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, a social media influencer known as ‘Ray Hushpuppi’, was ordered by a federal judge to pay $1.7M (€1.7M) in restitution to two fraud victims.  

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

