news:-social-media-influencer-‘hushpuppi’-sentenced-to-over-11-years-for-conspiring-to-launder-‘tens-of-millions-of-dollars’

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

A Los Angeles Court has sentenced a former social media influencer to more than 11 years in federal prison on Monday for laundering “tens of millions of dollars” through a series of online scams.

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, a social media influencer known as ‘Ray Hushpuppi’, was ordered by a federal judge to pay $1.7M (€1.7M) in restitution to two fraud victims.

