news:-spain-and-lithuania-join-race-to-host-new-aml-authority-(amla)-with-glitzy-marketing-campaigns

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

TWO MORE EU countries have unveiled their official bid to host the EU’s new Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA).

Spain has said it wants to host AMLA in Madrid, where it says the authority will be the “benchmark” in the fight against money laundering. At the other end of Europe, Lithuania also launched its bid, proposing Vilnius the “home for the new EU AML authority.”

