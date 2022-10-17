By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Australia’s Star Entertainment Group has been hit with a record A$100M (€64M) fine and has had its licence suspended for failing to prevent money laundering at its Sydney casinos.

A regulator-appointed manager has now been deployed to run the firm’s Sydney casino for the next 90 days to ensure the casino is fully compliant with AML/CFT regulations, reports Reuters.

The post NEWS: Star Entertainment Group's licence suspended, fined AUD$100M (€64M) for AML failures appeared first on AML Intelligence.

