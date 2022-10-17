NEWS: Star Entertainment Group’s licence suspended, fined AUD$100M (€64M) for AML failures

by Ufficio Stampa
17 Ottobre 2022
Comments 0
news:-star-entertainment-group’s-licence-suspended,-fined-aud$100m-(e64m)-for-aml-failures


By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Australia’s Star Entertainment Group has been hit with a record A$100M (€64M) fine and has had its licence suspended for failing to prevent money laundering at its Sydney casinos. 

A regulator-appointed manager has now been deployed to run the firm’s Sydney casino for the next 90 days to ensure the casino is fully compliant with AML/CFT regulations, reports Reuters. 

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Star Entertainment Group’s licence suspended, fined AUD$100M (€64M) for AML failures appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “NEWS: Star Entertainment Group’s licence suspended, fined AUD$100M (€64M) for AML failures

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: