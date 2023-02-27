news:-swiss-regulator-investigates-12-banks-in-lebanese-central-banker-corruption-case

By John Revill

Switzerland’s financial regulator has investigated 12 banks and launched enforcement proceedings against two of them in relation to corruption charges against longtime central banker Riad Salameh, it said on Monday.

Lebanese authorities charged Salameh, his brother Raja and one of his assistants on Thursday with money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment after months of delay in the high-profile case.

