By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) has issued an updated anti-money laundering (AML) ruling requiring identity checks for reporting certain cryptocurrency transactions.
In a notice published on November 2, 2022, the Swiss financial regulator announced there would be a 1,000 Swiss Franc (€1K) threshold for virtual currency transactions.
The post NEWS: Swiss regulator to expand AML regulations on crypto appeared first on AML Intelligence.
0 comments on “NEWS: Swiss regulator to expand AML regulations on crypto”