news:-swiss-regulator-warns-says-laundering-risk-‘remains-high’;-russia-sanctions-pose-‘reputational-and-operational-risks’-for-institutions

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The Swiss Financial Markets Authority (FINMA) has today published its Risk Monitor 2022, which warns that the risks posed by money laundering has “remained high” in the country over the past year.

The authority identified seven significant risks for the financial sector, which it deems to be the most “important risks” currently facing supervised institutions.

