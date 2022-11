By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

POLICE across EU have begun an operation against environmental crime gangs exploiting Brazil’s endangered rainforests.

The initiative is targeting illegal logging, smuggling, tax evasion, money laundering and document fraud, officials said.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: The EU police launch drive against environmental criminals plundering Brazil rainforests appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vittorio Rienzo