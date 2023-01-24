Digital financial crime platform Themis has successfully overfunded in its latest Pre-Series A funding round, raising a total of £3.1m.

This comes on the back of a successful seed round of £1.67m in 2021. The company is currently valued at £15.4m and is forecasting a robust growth “as governments and regulators around the world crack down on AML failings and more and more companies recognise the importance of conducting comprehensive due diligence on their clients, suppliers and third parties.”

Themis reported a 57% growth in revenues in 2022 from the previous year.

After launching its automated due diligence platform (Themis Search & Monitoring) in 2020, the company has continued to champion and develop technology to help clients in the fight against financial crime.

The platform allows companies and individuals to carry out AML screening and monitoring of all of their clients, suppliers, third parties and investors in one place to ensure no unwanted or unknown links to criminality exist in their client or supply chains.

“Through its technology, insight and intelligence, Themis aims to help individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organisations and governments to address their financial crime risks. We couldn’t be more excited about the direction we’re headed in the new year,” said Matthew Hurn OBE, Chairman, Themis.

The post NEWS: Themis raises £3.1M for its AFC platform, valuing company at £15.4M appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano