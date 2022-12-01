news:-transparency-international-disagrees-with-ecj’s-controversial-decision-ultimate-beneficial-ownership-decision

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

Anti-corruption group Transparency International said it “respectfully disagrees” with the EU Court of Justice ruling on ultimate beneficial ownership registers.

The Court of Justice (ECJ) controversially ruled provisions laid out in the EU’s Fourth AML Directive for a public beneficial ownership database were “invalid”.

