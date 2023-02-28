NEWS: UAE seizes assets worth DH3BN (€769M) from 270 companies for AML shortcomings

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confiscated DH3BN from 270 companies for failing to comply with anti-money laundering (AML) laws.
Director-General of the Department of Companies, Hamid Al Zaabi said 3,000 companies were fined for non-compliance, according to Gulf News.
