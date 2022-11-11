NEWS: UK freezes Russian assets worth £18BN (€21BN) over Ukraine invasion

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi

The UK Government has frozen a total of £18.4M (€21M) in Russian assets, following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

On Thursday, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) announced it represented about £6BN (€6.8M) more than what was held against all other sanctioned regimes, reports Bloomberg.

