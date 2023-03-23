NEWS: UK Gambling Commission fines 32Red and Platinum Gaming £7M for AML, social responsibility failures

BRITAIN’S Gambling Commission today fined 32Red and Platinum Gaming with a €7.1M fine for AML and other failings.

The Commission said the penalty on the online operator owned by Kindred Group Plc was also to includes social responsibility failures.

“These failures highlight clearly that both operators failed to interact with customers in a way which minimises the risk of them experiencing harms associated with gambling,” said Kay Roberts, executive director of the Gambling Commission.

The regulator said financial triggers for anti-money laundering reviews at 32Red were too high and not appropriate to effectively manage money laundering and terrorist financing risks, while Platinum’s policies were found unsuitable.

Social responsibility errors by 32Red and Platinum included failure to identify and interact with customers who might have been experiencing the perils of gambling.

32Red, which runs 32red.com, will pay a £4.2M fine, while Platinum Gaming, which runs unibet.co.uk, will cough up £2.9M, the regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

