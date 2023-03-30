BRITAIN today (Thurs) published its long awaited Economic Crime Plan with plans to recruit 475 new fincrime investigators, a £500M spend on fighting economic crime and a greater reliance on PPPs and technology. There was also a pledge to recover £1BN in criminal assets in the next 10 years. Officials said the package was targeting…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: UK to recruit 475 fincrime investigators, spend £500M on economic crime tech and PPPs and ‘seize £1BN in criminal assets,’ government announces appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano