news:-uk-watchdog-calls-for-improved-regulation-following-ftx-crypto-collapse

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has called for beefed-up regulation following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
The crypto scandal left 80,000 investors in Britain with losses despite the platform not being registered in the country, according to Reuters.
