news:-ukraine’s-central-bank-supremo-calls-for-fatf-to-expel-russia

By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi
The newly appointed Ukrainian Central Bank chief has called on the global financial watchdog FATF to expel Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Andriy Pyshnyi revealed he would make the request to the Financial Action Task Force, on behalf of the Central Bank before this week’s FATF plenary session, in a Facebook post.
