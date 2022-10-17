By Elizabeth Hearst for AMLi

The newly appointed Ukrainian Central Bank chief has called on the global financial watchdog FATF to expel Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Andriy Pyshnyi revealed he would make the request to the Financial Action Task Force, on behalf of the Central Bank before this week’s FATF plenary session, in a Facebook post.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NEWS: Ukraine’s Central Bank supremo calls for FATF to expel Russia appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano