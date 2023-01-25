NEWS: UK’s Gambling Commission hits online operator with £6.1M (€6.9M) fine

By Alisha Houlihan for AMLi
The UK’s Gambling Commission has today announced it would fine online operator, In Touch Games £6.1M (€6.9M) for a series of social responsibility and money laundering failings.
A March compliance assessment found that In Touch Games (ITG), which operates 11 websites, such as bonusboss.co.uk, cashmo.co.uk, drslot.co.uk, jammymonkey.com and slotfactory.com, did not meet the industry’s standards.
